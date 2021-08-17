Fulton County Magistrates Approve Paving Plan

Fulton County Magistrates approved a paving plan at Monday’s monthly meeting.

During the meeting in Hickman, Judge-Executive Jim Martin explained the plan for the two year accumulation of state paving funds.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin read the bids received for the project.(AUDIO)

Road Foreman Alan Coffey told Thunderbolt News that current plans call for paving of about three-and-a-half-miles in October.

Board members approved the $85-per-ton bid from Murray Paving, with the total project this season to run around $230,000.