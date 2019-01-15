A new board of Magistrates for the Fulton County Fiscal Court held their first monthly meeting this week.

Judge Executive Jim Martin said the four new members begin their term with issues concerning economic development and maintaining emergency services for the public.

Judge Martin said one of the biggest stumbling blocks affecting Fulton County now is the loss of population.

Jim Paitsel, of Fulton, Wade Adams, of the Cayce community, along with Hugh Caldwell and Shaun Parks, of Hickman, now make up the county’s Fiscal Court following the last election.