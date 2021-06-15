Fulton County Magistrates Choose Minimal Maintenance Road Option

Fulton County Magistrates have chosen a non-closing option to a section of roadway in the Brownsville community.

Board members had toured, and discussed the options of Beech Grove Road near Hickman, which joined two sections of the rural community.

County Attorney Rick Major researched the options for the board, and made a presentation at Monday’s meeting.(AUDIO)

Major then presented another option, that was well received by the board.(AUDIO)

During additional discussion, Judge-Executive Jim Martin explained the status of the road going forward.

Magistrates voted unanimously for the “travel at your own risk” minimal maintenance designation, with signage to be placed at both ends of the road.