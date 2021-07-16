Fulton County Magistrates Discuss Changes in Culvert Installation
Fulton County Magistrates may change the way culvert installations are made for residents in the near future.
After discussion with Road Director Alan Coffey, County Judge-Executive Jim Martin proposed a change in the current policy.
Coffey explained the need for changes to avoid expenses and liability.
Judge Martin said he has developed a new plan, should board members approve a change in the current procedure.
The culvert discussion was taken into consideration, and will be addressed at a future meeting.