Fulton County Magistrates Extend Term of Road Foreman

Fulton County Magistrates have re-appointed their Road Supervisor.

During a special called meeting this week, board members voted to continue the leadership from Alan Coffey.

As a longtime employee in the road department, Coffey told Thunderbolt News he looked forward to serving another term.(AUDIO)

Coffey said he and his employees provide an important service for the safe transportation of county residents.(AUDIO)

The Fulton County Road Department maintains about 200 miles of roads, with approximately 12 of the roads still using gravel.