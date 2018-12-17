Almost 80 years of total Magistrate government experience will come to an end in Fulton County on December 31st.

Three current members of the county’s Fiscal Court will not return following the November election, while the fourth member did not seek re-election to his seat.

Following their last meeting on Monday in Hickman, Bro. Henry Callison, who served as a Magistrate for 12 years and Coroner for eight, spoke with Thunderbolt News about his service.

Magistrate Bubba Nelms, of Fulton, will leave the position after 20 years, and said he has enjoyed being a decision maker.

Bro. Callison and Nelms were presented plaques of appreciation from Judge Executive Jim Martin during Monday’s meeting in Hickman.

43-year Magistrate James Black and 12-year Magistrate George Jones were unable to attend the final meeting.

