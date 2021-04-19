Fulton County Magistrates Vote to Abandon Portion of County Road

Fulton County Magistrates have agreed to take action concerning a county road affected by erosion.

During a special called meeting on Friday, Magistrates Jim Paitsell, Wade Adams, Hugh Caldwell and Shaun Parks, along with Judge-Executive Jim Martin and Road Foreman Alan Coffey, took a tour of Beech Grove Road in the Brownsville community.

The road has been temporarily closed by the county for several months, due to gully erosion in about three locations.

During a stop to view the current situation, and to consider possible plans for the future, a decision was made to not invest any money at the location.

Magistrate Paitsel made a motion to abandon a section of the road, which drew a second from Magistrate Parks.

With a unanimous agreement, Judge Martin said the county will now start a legal process of abandonment of Beech Grove Road from house No.79 to house No.643.