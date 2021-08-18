Fulton County Magistrates Vote to Reduce Board Representation

Fulton County Magistrates have voted to reduce their representation on the board.

County Court Clerk Naomi Jones said the Magistrates made the vote during Monday’s monthly meeting.(AUDIO)

Ms. Jones said the board members had wanted to make changes following their election.(AUDIO)

The Court Clerk said with the change in numbers will also come changes in voting and district lines.(AUDIO)

A three person redistricting committee will be appointed to review census data, with the boundary lines and population to be filed in the County Court Clerks Office and submitted to the Magistrates.

The Fiscal Court members will then have 60 days to adopt or amend the report.