April 14, 2023
Fulton County Middle School Hosts Career Expo on Thursday

Fulton County Middle School hosted a Career Expo for 8th Grade students on Thursday. Mentors were on hand to speak with the students about their potential career paths. (photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

Eighth grade students at Fulton County Middle School had a chance Thursday to express their career paths.

A Career Expo was held in the school gymnasium, with participation by community members and additional students.

Chelsea Wilson, the School Counselor, told Thunderbolt News about the idea behind the event.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Wilson said she was pleased at the students strong approach toward learning about their intended career path.(AUDIO)

 

Photos from the Fulton County Middle School Career Expo have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

