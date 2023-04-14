Fulton County Middle School Hosts Career Expo on Thursday

Eighth grade students at Fulton County Middle School had a chance Thursday to express their career paths.

A Career Expo was held in the school gymnasium, with participation by community members and additional students.

Chelsea Wilson, the School Counselor, told Thunderbolt News about the idea behind the event.(AUDIO)

Ms. Wilson said she was pleased at the students strong approach toward learning about their intended career path.(AUDIO)

