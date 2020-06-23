The Fulton County School System has selected a long time staff member as their next Superintendent.

School board members have named Patrice Chambers to succeed current Superintendent Aaron Collins, who accepted an educational position in Oklahoma effective July 1st.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Ms. Chambers said she was proud for the new opportunity with Fulton County schools.

Ms. Chambers talked about the transition in roles, and the challenge ahead for the new year.

Ms. Chambers is a graduate of Murray State University, and received her Rank 1 in Educational Leadership from the University of Tennessee-Martin.

She has served in multiple roles with the Fulton County School System for 25 years, including the last six years as assistant Superintendent.