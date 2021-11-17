Fulton County Officers Seize Drugs, Weapons and Cash

A traffic stop in Hickman led to the seizure of drugs, cash and guns.

Fulton County Sheriff’s reports said on Monday morning, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 94, which was operated by 30 year old Darrius Freeman, of Hickman.

During the traffic stop, one ounce of marijuana and 1.7 ounces of crystal methamphetamine were discovered.

A search warrant was then obtained for Freeman’s residence, which yielded 10-ounces of marijuana, seven grams of crack cocaine, two ecstasy pills and almost $13,000 in cash.

Reports said three guns were also seized along with drug paraphernalia.

During the home search, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hickman Police Department and Fulton County Constable.