Government officials in Fulton County are pleased at the recent expansion announcement for a Hickman industry.

Tokai Carbon announced plans for a $25-million dollar expansion, which will create an additional fifteen high paying jobs at the electrode plant.

Hickman City Manager David Gallagher said everyone was excited with the opportunity to add new jobs to the local plant.

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said the company’s announcement of expansion showed confidence in the local production facility.

Tokai is one of the world’s leading graphite electrode suppliers for the steel industry, and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.