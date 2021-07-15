Fulton County Pilots Begin Football Practice

The Fulton County Pilots have started their daily practices for the upcoming football season.

The Pilots are coming off of a (1-6) COVID impacted season.

Coach James Bridges told Thunderbolt News about the beginning days of the teams workouts.

Fulton County will take part in the Small School 7-on-7 Tournament today at McCracken County High School, which will include South Fulton, Greenfield, Lake County and Murray High.

The Pilots will also host scrimmages against West Carroll, Fulton City and Halls, before opening their season on August 20th at Gleason.