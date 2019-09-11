The Fulton County Pilots defeated the Fulton City Bulldogs 52-14 Friday night, improving the Pilots to (2-1) this season after the Week 2, double overtime loss to South Fulton.

Pilots Head Coach James Bridges spoke to Thunderbolt Radio, and mentioned the offense was good, but he would like to see more out of the passing game.

On the other side of the ball, Coach Bridges says his defense hasn’t had a weakness so far this season.

Coach Bridges went on to speak about the improvements that have been made to Sanger Field, and also mentioned how great the support has been from the fans and administration.

The Pilots now look to host Webster County this Friday at Sanger Field in Hickman.