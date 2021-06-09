Fulton County Pilots Track Team Headed to State Meet

Eight student-athletes from Fulton County High School are headed to the KHSAA State Track and Field Meet in Lexington.

The Pilots finished fourth as a team during the recent First Region Track and Field Meet, with Corey Smith II winning both the long jump and triple jump, and sophomore Wesley Brown winning the 400 meter dash.

During his performance, Smith set a new First Region record in the triple jump.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, track coach James Bridges said he feels good about the talented athletes who are going to the state.(AUDIO)

Fulton County will compete in the Class-A events on Thursday, on the campus of the University of Kentucky.