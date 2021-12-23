Fulton County Prepares for Debris Removal from Tornado

Officials in Fulton County are preparing for a major clean-up effort assisted by FEMA funding.

The clean-up comes following the path of the December 10th tornado, that caused major damage in the Cayce community, along with damage in outlying areas.

Judge-Executive Jim Martin told Thunderbolt News the removal comes under strict guidelines, with the initial work funded 100-percent by the federal government.(AUDIO)

Should a request for an extension be denied, Judge Martin said the county government will be responsible for 12-percent of the cost.(AUDIO)

Residents who sustained damage will be required to separate their debris under five guidelines, that includes vegetative debris, construction/demolition, appliances, electronics and hazardous waste.

Fulton County Emergency Management Director J.L. Atwill said it was imperative that property owners abide by the separation plan.(AUDIO)

The project will start with the clean-up of state right-of-way, followed by county contractors picking up debris from local residents.

Judge Martin said burning of debris will also be allowed on private property.