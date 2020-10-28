Government leaders in Fulton County are preparing for industrial growth.

A recent ceremony took place renaming the Fulton County Industrial Park in Fulton to “Enterprise Fulton”, with a 50 acre site in Hickman County named as “Enterprise Clinton”.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin said the economic development team is also hopeful to add a third site in Hickman.

As a former economic development director, Judge Martin said Fulton County has many features to recruit potential industrial prospects.

While the pandemic has hampered local job recruitment, Judge Martin said the county must remain prepared for a sudden turnaround.

Fulton County promotes the Mississippi River, Canadian National Railroad and Interstate-69 as transportation modes for delivering goods and services.