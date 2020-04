Fulton County reported their first confirmed case of coronavirus on Sunday.

The report came from the Kentucky Department of Health, which reported 2,960 cases and 148 deaths.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County was reported to have 51 positive cases, McCracken County 29, Calloway County 21, Marshall County 12, Ballard County 4 and Fulton County 1.

Thirteen counties in Kentucky still have no reported cases.