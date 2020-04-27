In the latest COVID-19 report released on Sunday in Kentucky, Fulton County was listed with their first positive case.

Reports showed Kentucky with 4,074 cases and 208 deaths.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County reported 114 cases, followed by McCracken County with 43, Marshall and Calloway County with 31, Ballard County 7, and Fulton, Hickman and Carlisle County with 1.

Jefferson County had the state’s highest rate with 1,120.

Currently 11 counties in Kentucky are still reporting no positive cases.