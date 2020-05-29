A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans and extended closure on KY-1128 in Fulton County starting Monday.

The section will be closed at mile point 5.4, to allow one of several bridges that cross Mud Creek to be replaced.

This closure is between KY-1127 and Maddox Road.

Transportation reports said the contractor is allotted 60 days to complete the work, with a cost of just under $231,000.

Reports said approximately 80 vehicles travel this section of KY-1128 in central Fulton County in an average day.