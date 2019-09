The Fulton County Pilots improved to (3-1) after a 69-45 win over Webster County Friday.

Head Coach James Bridges said on Saturday’s Coaches’ Corner that his offense rushed for well over 400 yards, but that is only because of his offensive line.

Coach Bridges went on to give the details of the game:

Fulton County will now look to keep things rolling as they get set to host the Humboldt Vikings Friday night.