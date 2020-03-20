A joint effort of Fulton County teachers, administrators and cafeteria staff are making sure homebound students are not hungry.

Following the school system’s recent closure, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has banded together daily to prepare, load and deliver meals on buses.

On Thursday at the Fulton County Middle School, Transportation Director Dale Jackson told Thunderbolt News about the food delivery.

School Superintendent Aaron Collins indicated the school food could represent a child’s only meal of the day.

In three days, Jackson said the buses have delivered over 1,900 meals to students from the Tennessee State Line west of Hickman, into the City limits of Fulton.