Fulton County School System Adds New Sport for Students

The Fulton County School System has added a new competitive sport for their students.

Coach Brandon Uzzle told Thunderbolt News about the creation of a shooting team through the USA Clay Target League.(AUDIO)

Currently 13 members are participating on the new team, which will compete against other schools across the state starting in April.

Coach Uzzle said the high school trap shooting team can advance to the State Tournament, with scholarship opportunities also available in the sport.