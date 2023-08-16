Fulton County School System Returns to Class Today

The Fulton County School System will return students to the classroom today.

On Tuesday, staff members gathered at the high school for breakfast, and the guest speaking of past school system teachers.

Following the event, school Superintendent Patrice Chambers told Thunderbolt News about the preparations for today’s opening day of classes.(AUDIO)

Ms. Chambers said enrollment on the Hickman campus this year was expected to be near 650 for Pre-school thru 12th grade.

A photo from Tuesday’s “All In” event for the Fulton County School System has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.