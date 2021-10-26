Fulton County Schools Donate Funds from “Pink-Out Night”

The Fulton County School System made a generous donation to friends in an adjoining school system on Friday night.

As part of the Pilots and Lake County “Pink-Out Night” football game, fans from both schools purchased shirts to raise awareness of breast cancer.

At the end of the first quarter, Pilots coach James Bridges made a presentation of almost $850, which was proceeds from the sale of the shirts.

The donation was given to Tracy Hutcheson, the wife of Fulton City Middle School football coach Harold “Flip” Hutcheson.

Ms. Hutcheson has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and the funds were extended to help her with current needs.