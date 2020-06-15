The Fulton County School System is now looking for a new superintendent.

Following a nationwide search, Aaron Collins was named the new superintendent of Metro Technology Centers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Collins will take over the position on July 1st.

He served as superintendent of schools at Fulton County for seven years, and has 20 years experience in education as a teacher, coach and building administrator.

Collins is a 1999 graduate of Oklahoma Christian University, and received the School of Education Distinguished Alumni Award in 2014.

He holds an Education Specialist and Masters of Science Degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Tech University, and is completing his Dissertation at Tennessee State University.