Fulton County Schools Make Instruction Changes for This Week

January 19, 2022
The Fulton County School System has made changes to its schedule for the remainder of the week.

Due to a staff shortage in the elementary and middle school, grades Preschool through 8th will move to Non-Traditional Instruction the next three days.

Students will now have work to complete at home.

High school students will continue to have in-person classes, and buses will run.

All high school activities will also continue at this time.

School officials say all grades will return to in-person learning on Monday.

Charles Choate

