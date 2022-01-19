Fulton County Schools Make Instruction Changes for This Week

The Fulton County School System has made changes to its schedule for the remainder of the week.

Due to a staff shortage in the elementary and middle school, grades Preschool through 8th will move to Non-Traditional Instruction the next three days.

Students will now have work to complete at home.

High school students will continue to have in-person classes, and buses will run.

All high school activities will also continue at this time.

School officials say all grades will return to in-person learning on Monday.