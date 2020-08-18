Fulton County Schools will begin their school year on Wednesday, September 9th.
While interim-Superintendent Patrice Chambers says she wants students back in the classroom, the educational year will start with on-line instruction.
Governor Andy Beshear recently recommended that schools not start in Kentucky until September 28th, although some systems across the state have announced their plans to start in-person classes on schedule.
Ms. Chambers said the goal of the Fulton County system was to reach a time of in-person instruction.
The Fulton County School System has approximately 650 students from pre-K thru 12th grade.
Due to the coronavirus, students have been out of school since mid-March.