Fulton County Schools will begin their school year on Wednesday, September 9th.

While interim-Superintendent Patrice Chambers says she wants students back in the classroom, the educational year will start with on-line instruction.

Governor Andy Beshear recently recommended that schools not start in Kentucky until September 28th, although some systems across the state have announced their plans to start in-person classes on schedule.

Ms. Chambers said the goal of the Fulton County system was to reach a time of in-person instruction.

The Fulton County School System has approximately 650 students from pre-K thru 12th grade.

Due to the coronavirus, students have been out of school since mid-March.