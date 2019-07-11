City officials in Hickman are exploring the requested partnership with Fulton County schools for a Student Resource Officer.

During a meeting this week, school system Superintendent Aaron Collins informed City Commissioners of a plan to fund the position through the city.

Collins said the school system will provide the salary, benefits and clothing for an officer beginning this new school year.

Plans would call for the Resource Officer to be employed with the school system for 215 days, which will include daytime instruction at three buildings, along with sporting events and other activities.

Initial plans also call for the hired officer to cover vacation time of existing City of Hickman officers during the Summer months of school closure.

Commissioners agreed to present the initial plan to attorneys with the Kentucky League of Cities for a revue.