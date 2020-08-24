The Fulton County school board has voted for students to return to the classroom in September.

After initial plans called for schools to begin with an online format on September 9th, board members reversed course and will now begin instruction with both in-person and virtual learning.

Fulton County interim-Superintendent Patrice Chambers said following the starting date, students will be in class on Monday thru Thursday, with non-traditional instruction for all students on Fridays.

Students who will be choosing the virtual learning option will need to make arrangements with the school to develop their individual learning plan.

Fulton County now joins several other Western Kentucky school systems, who have decided to begin in-person instruction.

Students at Hickman County, Calloway County, Murray Independent and St. Mary will begin classes today (Monday), with Graves County and Mayfield Independent to start on Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear recently recommended schools not start in-person classes until September 28th.