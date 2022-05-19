Fulton County Sheriff-Elect Says Safe Communities a Priority

Voters in Fulton County elected a new Sheriff during the May Primary this week.

Chad Parker, of Hickman, will take over the position on January 1st.

His career has been in law enforcement as a city officer and with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Following the voting tabulation on Tuesday, Parker told Thunderbolt News that he hopes to use his experience to provide safety in the county.(AUDIO)

The Sheriff-elect was asked to identify the most pressing problem facing Fulton County.

Parker is currently the School Resource Officer for the Fulton County School System.