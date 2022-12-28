Fulton County Sheriff-Elect Takes Oath of Office

Fulton County will have a new Sheriff effective January 1st.

Chad Parker, of Hickman, took the oath of office on Tuesday, and will take over the elected position on January 1st.

During his career, Parker has been a patrol officer for the City of Hickman and City of Mayfield, a School Resource Officer for the Fulton County School System, and a longtime officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

The Sheriff-elect said his years of law enforcement experience will be beneficial with his new position.

Parker was asked about initial plans when assuming the Sheriff’s position.

Parker is a Fulton County High School and Murray State graduate, who said he looked forward to serving the local residents.