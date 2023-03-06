Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Initiates “Most Wanted” Program to Eliminate Outstanding Warrants

A new program in Fulton County has been established to help apprehend individuals with active warrants.

Sheriff Chad Parker told Thunderbolt News about a Facebook site, which allows the public to assist in finding those with outstanding charges.(AUDIO)

Sheriff Parker said the idea for the site was developed with the help of a reserve deputy, who updates weekly with additional subjects and captures.

In its short time of existence, the Sheriff said the “Most Wanted” page has been very successful for Fulton County.(AUDIO)

Tips and information can be given anonymously by calling the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 236-2545.