Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to Provide School Resource Officer

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is now looking to find a School Resource Officer for the county school system.

The school system ended their contract with the City of Hickman, and will now have the officer provided through the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chad Parker, who previously served as the school system SRO, told Thunderbolt News about the search to fill the position.(AUDIO)

Sheriff Parker explained the funding of the Fulton County School Resource Officer, and their additional role in his department.(AUDIO)

The Fulton County School System has one School Resource Officer who works in the high school, middle school and elementary school.

Sheriff Parker said it was hoped to have the position filled soon.