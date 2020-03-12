Fulton County Schools Superintendent Aaron Collins was recently honored during the third annual “Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program” in Paducah.

The event at West Kentucky Community and Technical College is held to recognize pre-K through high school educators, administrators and staff members, who on behalf of students, parents and the community in the service region.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College serves ten counties in Kentucky, along with five counties in Southern Illinois.

Superintendent Collins was one of four recipients to receive the “President’s Award” from WKCTC President Anton Reece.

Fulton County assistant superintendent PaTrice Chambers was also named as a finalist for the “Distinguished Administrator Award”.

Over 300 people were in attendance for the awards ceremony, which was held on March 5th.