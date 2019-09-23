The Fulton County Pilots defeated Humboldt 48-12 on Friday, led once again by the rushing attack of Caleb Kimble and the Pilot offense.

Fulton County Coach James Bridges spoke on the game, and what led to the quick start.

Fulton County is now (4-1) on the year, and boast the top rushing attack in the state of Kentucky. Coach Bridges says that while that is great, the Pilots will always have areas to improve on.

Fulton County now moves on to Greenfield, as the Pilots will travel to Weakley County on Friday to take part in the Yellowjackets’ homecoming. Coach Bridges spoke on how he feels about the upcoming game.

Fulton County travels to Greenfield this Friday with kickoff set for 7:00.