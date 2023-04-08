Fulton County Teenager Drowns During Spring Break Trip

A 13 year old Fulton County Middle School student drowned during a Spring Break trip in Florida on Friday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports said the teenager, whose name has not been released, was in the Gulf of Mexico when the accident occurred.

Reports said deputies were called around 11:30 for a distressed swimmer.

Officials said surfers had helped rescue several juveniles spotted struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore, but the victim could not be located.

Reports said multiple law enforcement and rescue organizations arrived to search for the missing teenager, including the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

During the search operation, members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit were able to locate the body.