Fulton County Theft Investigation Leads to Discovery of Eagle

A theft investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a most unusual find.

Sheriff’s reports said the investigation began against 60 year old Shawn Bondurant, of Hickman, after he was observed loading rip-rap into his truck from a location west of Hickman.

When arriving at his home on South 7th Street, deputies observed Bondurant tending to a marijuana growing operation in an outdoor building.

After marijuana, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia was discovered, a search warrant was secured for the location.

Sheriff Chad Parker said it was inside the home, when officers made the surprising find.(AUDIO)

Sheriff Parker said he then contacted state officials about the eagle.(AUDIO)

Sheriff’s reports said during the search, deputies also located additional marijuana plants, methamphetamine, syringes and multiple firearms.

Bondurant was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $1,000, cultivating in marijuana of five plants or more, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charges involving the discovery of the eagle are pending.