Fulton County to Purchase New Voting Machines

A presentation has been made to the Fulton County Fiscal Court for the purchase of new voting machines.

County Court Clerk Naomi Jones told Thunderbolt News the counties voting machines are currently 12 years old and in need of replacement.

Ms. Jones said the new style machines are similar to those already being used, but the issue now is how many will be purchased.

Ms. Jones said the priority now is the ability to account for, and verify, all votes that are cast.

The estimated cost for new voting machines for all precincts would be $168,000, with the usage of only the voting centers reducing the expenditure to around $100,000.

Fulton County has approximately 7,000 registered voters, with an average turnout of 25-to-28 percent during elections.