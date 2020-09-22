The State of Kentucky has announced almost $4.8 million dollars in Delta Regional Authority grants for eleven projects in Western Kentucky.

The funded projects will enhance infrastructure, economic development, health care and education, and will create or retain 80 jobs, while improving the lives of over 32,000 families.

Included in the funding was the Fulton County Industrial Development Authority, who will receive $761,500 to make

necessary improvements to the surface and transportation infrastructure at the Fulton County Industrial Park.

County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said the funding happened because of a joint venture between the leadership of the counties, to meet the business and economic development needs of residents, who will benefit from traffic brought in by the merger of I-69 and the Canadian National Rail Light.