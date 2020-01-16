Officials in Fulton County are preparing individuals to assist in emergency situations.

During this week’s Fiscal Court meeting in Hickman, interim-Emergency Management Director J.L. Atwill addressed the upcoming EMT/First Responder Course.

Tuition for the class is $1,000 per student, with South Fulton to pay for two, Fulton City paying for two, the Four River Foundation funding six spots, and Fulton County government paying for 10 students.

Judge Executive Jim Martin said the objective of the training is to provide professional assistance to residents in need.

The EMT/First Responder Course has been planned for February 10th thru May 23rd.