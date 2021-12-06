Fulton County Transit Authority Extends Mask Mandate

The Fulton County Transit Authority has extended their mask mandate until mid-March.

The mandate applies to those driving or riding in a transit vehicle.

Transit Authority officials received a letter from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which stated the Transportation Security Administration has mandated masks on all public transportation until March 18th.

Reports said drivers and clients at the Fulton County Transit Authority have worn masks since March of 2020, with concerns over the new omicron coronavirus variant prompting the extension.