Fulton County Transit Authority Offering Cash Bonus to Find Employees

The Fulton County Transit Authority has announced a cash incentive to possibly help fill their need of workers.

Transit Authority Director Kenny Etherton told Thunderbolt News the decision was made, after no interest has been shown for open positions.(AUDIO)

Etherton explained the amount, and how the incentive will work for new employees.(AUDIO)

The Director said he could fill 10 positions today.

Anyone interesting in driving for the Fulton County Transit Authority is encouraged to contact their office in Fulton.