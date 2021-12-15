Fulton County Transit Authority Vehicles Damaged by Tornado

The Fulton County Transit Authority received vehicle damage during Friday nights tornado in Mayfield.

Executive Director Kenney Etherton said a dozen of the transit vehicles were lost, when the path of the tornado moved across their office and lot.

Etherton said the vehicles were stationed in Mayfield due to a large amount of business within the Mayfield and Graves County area.

Several employees of the Fulton County Transit Authority also lived in the Mayfield area, but none received injuries from the storm.

Etherton said transit service has resumed in Mayfield with vehicles from the Fulton lot, with transportation of volunteers to help in the clean-up, along with those who are receiving dialysis, cancer treatments and other medical needs.

Plans call for the Mayfield office to be repaired, and a new fleet of vehicles purchased for the location.