The Fulton County Transit Authority has been awarded almost a half-a-million dollars in funding.

The Transit Authority received a Capital Grant of $248,000 to replace four passenger vehicles, along with just over $198,000 of capital funds from the CARES Act.

Transit Director Kenney Etherton said the replacement of the four vehicles helps keep the fleet operational.

Etherton said the Capital Grant is funded 80-percent, with 20-percent local monies.

The Director said the CARES Act funding will be used to update the transit authority technology with a server, tablets and replacement of a 30 year old phone system.

The money will also allow for the replacement of office flooring, and security glass to help protect employees.