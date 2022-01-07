Fulton County Transit Running Life Sustaining Trips

Due to icy roadways and inclement weather, the Fulton County Transit Authority is running only life-sustaining trips today.

Transit officials say those requiring dialysis, cancer treatment, wound care, and other medical care, will be transported during their scheduled times.

Riders are to be aware that slippery and treacherous road conditions may cause buses to run late for scheduled pickups.

Anyone needing assistance can contact the Fulton County Transit Authority at 270-472-0662.