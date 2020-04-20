Although Fulton County was listed as having their first positive case of coronavirus on Sunday, county officials say the individual was not a current resident.

A post by Fulton County Emergency Management said Governor Andy Beshear announced the case in his daily briefing on Sunday.

The post said the individual who tested positive now lives in Graves County, but still has a Fulton address and zip code.

As of now, no resident of Fulton County has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Kentucky reported 2,960 cases with 148 deaths.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County was reported with 51 positive cases, McCracken County 29, Calloway County 21, Marshall County 12, Ballard County 4 and Fulton County 1.

Thirteen counties in Kentucky still have no reported cases of COVID-19.