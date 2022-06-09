Fulton County Voters Have Contested Local Races on November Ballot

Fulton County voters will have four contested local races on the ballot for the November election.

The deadline to submit petitions to seek office ended on Tuesday.

In the race for four seats on the Fulton City Commission will be Mitchell Reilly, Elaine Forrester, Darcy Linn, Rex Valentine and Jeff Vaughn.

The Fulton Independent School Board race has four candidates seeking three seats.

Austin Ferrell, Christy Pettigrew, Rea Jones and Carolethia Bransford are on the ballot.

The Hickman City Commission race for four seats will include Phillip Ward, Rob Hitesman, Robert Griggs, Robin Amberg and John Wiley Gannon.

And the race for a new County Magistrate in District 4 will have democrat Christopher Garrigus facing independent Lace “Butch” Busby.

The November General Election will take place on November 8th.