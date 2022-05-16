Fulton County Voters Have Contested Races in Tuesday’s Primary

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will hold their May Primary on Tuesday.

Voters across the state will go to the polls during the hours of 6:00 until 6:00.

In Fulton County, voters can cast their ballots at the Pontotac Center in Fulton, the Cayce Methodist Church, and at the County Office Complex in Hickman.

Five races will be decided by voters in Fulton County on Tuesday.

In the race for Sheriff, incumbent Derek Goodson is being challenged by Chad Parker.

A new County Coroner will be selected with Martha Newton and Timothy Hulin on the ballot.

A new Constable will be elected in District 4, with Christopher Edmaiston and Jay Black on the ballot.

Two County Magistrate races will also be decided on Tuesday.

In District 1, incumbent Jim Paitsel will be opposed by former Magistrate Billy “Bubba” Nelms.

And a new Magistrate will be selected in District 3, with Matt Moss and Betty Abernathy on the ballot.