The Fulton County Pilots boys Cross Country team captured the First Region Championship on Saturday in Owensboro.

Five Pilots runners eclipsed the 20-minute mark for the first time this season.

The Region championship is the second in the past four years for Fulton County, who will now compete in the State Tournament on Saturday in Lexington.

Joining the seven members of the boy’s team will be the Pilots Emma Madding, who will compete in the State Championship on the girl’s side as an individual qualifier.

